Gyanvapi Case Update: 'Relaxation in Court's decisions,' says AIMPLB

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update News: Maulana Arshad Madani's big statement on Gyanvapi has come out. In the press conference of AIMPLB, Madani said that there has been relaxation in the court's decisions on Gyanvapi. Puja has started in Vyas ji basement of Gyanvapi in Varanasi.

