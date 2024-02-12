trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720426
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi case will be heard in Allahabad High Court today

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Will worship continue in Gyanvapi basement or will it be banned? A hearing regarding this is to be held today (Monday) in Allahabad High Court. The Muslim side had demanded a ban on pura in Vyas ji's basement.

All Videos

Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner
Play Icon06:28
Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner
CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will go to Ayodhya today
Play Icon00:48
CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will go to Ayodhya today
Delhi Police is on alert regarding farmers' march to Delhi
Play Icon01:09
Delhi Police is on alert regarding farmers' march to Delhi
Police reached Tejashwi's house before floor test in Bihar
Play Icon02:14
Police reached Tejashwi's house before floor test in Bihar
Deshhit: Is there going to be a big revelation on the mastermind of Haldwani violence
Play Icon25:03
Deshhit: Is there going to be a big revelation on the mastermind of Haldwani violence

Trending Videos

Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner
play icon6:28
Watch all the latest news of the country and the world in a quick manner
CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will go to Ayodhya today
play icon0:48
CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will go to Ayodhya today
Delhi Police is on alert regarding farmers' march to Delhi
play icon1:9
Delhi Police is on alert regarding farmers' march to Delhi
Police reached Tejashwi's house before floor test in Bihar
play icon2:14
Police reached Tejashwi's house before floor test in Bihar
Deshhit: Is there going to be a big revelation on the mastermind of Haldwani violence
play icon25:3
Deshhit: Is there going to be a big revelation on the mastermind of Haldwani violence