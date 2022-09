Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Strong reactions from Mufti, Owaisi

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has reacted strongly to the order of Varanasi District Court in the Gyanvapi Mosque. Watch the video...

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has reacted strongly to the order of Varanasi District Court in the Gyanvapi Mosque. Watch the video...