Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Now there is news that tomorrow the petition of the Muslim side will be heard in the Supreme Court.

