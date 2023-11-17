trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688979
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Is there a temple or mosque in Gyanvapi? Can the curtain be raised from the survey?

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: The survey of whether there is a temple or a mosque in Gyanvapi can be revealed by the report of ASI to be submitted in the court today.. After the order of survey of Varanasi District Court, ASI will present the report in the court.
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
Play Icon0:39
Kulgam Encounter Breaking: Security forces kill 3 terrorists in Kulgam
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon1:57
PM MODI Breaking: PM Modi appealed to the voters of Madhya Pradesh
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
Play Icon5:0
MP Election Voting 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath voted in Chhindwara
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon1:40
Assembly Election Voting Underway in Madhya Pradesh
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023
Play Icon5:35
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 17th November 2023

