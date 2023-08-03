trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644170
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Muslim side reaches Supreme Court after being rejected in HC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Gyanvapi Mosque Case: After the dismissal of the petition in the HC, the Muslim side has reached the Supreme Court. Argument of the Muslim side in the Supreme Court to challenge the order of the Allahabad Court.

