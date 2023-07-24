trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639921
Gyanvapi survey banned! Big relief to the Muslim side?

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Stop: The Varanasi court had ordered a survey on Gyanvapi. After which today the ASI team has been stopped from conducting the survey. The Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus. The ban has been imposed till 5 pm on Wednesday.
“You are challenging the Chair…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets into verbal spat with TMC MP Derek O’Brien
play icon2:43
“You are challenging the Chair…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets into verbal spat with TMC MP Derek O’Brien
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
play icon10:51
Anju Pakistan News: Exclusive Interview of Anju!
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
play icon1:48
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Driver 'Masturbated' Mid-Way While Driving, Arrested
Supreme Court instructs the Muslim side to approach the HC
play icon8:6
Supreme Court instructs the Muslim side to approach the HC
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
play icon1:4
Government ready to discuss sensitive Manipur issue: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
