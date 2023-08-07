trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645638
Gyanvapi Survey to begin from 10 am today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Due to Sawan being a Monday, the survey work in Gyanvapi will start late today. Survey work will start from 10 am today. Before the survey of the basement, its cleaning work has been completed. Meanwhile, the Muslim side has expressed displeasure over the leaking of information related to the survey and threatened to boycott it.

