Gyanvapi Survey update: ASI team reached Gyanvapi for survey, people from Hindu side also reached

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Gyanvapi Survey update Breaking: ASI team has reached Gyanvapi campus for survey, while people from Hindu side have also reached. On the other hand, security has been tightened in Varanasi regarding the ASI survey, tell that yesterday the High Court had rejected the petition of the Muslim side to ban Gyanvapi.

