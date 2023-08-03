trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644079
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi's ASI Survey to begin from tomorrow

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
The survey of ASI will continue in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court (Allahabad HC) has given a big decision today on the Gyanvapi Survey case. But the Muslim side is not happy with this decision of the High Court. The Muslim side will appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision on the Gyanvapi survey. Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Pritinkar Diwakar gave the verdict on the ASI survey. Know that earlier on July 21, the Varanasi court had ordered an ASI survey. But on July 24, the Supreme Court had stayed the survey. Now the Allahabad High Court has given its verdict on the appeal of the Masjid Committee.

All Videos

Breaking: BJP attacks Rajasthan government on Bhilwara rape case, Gehlot has no right to remain in power
play icon1:2
Breaking: BJP attacks Rajasthan government on Bhilwara rape case, Gehlot has no right to remain in power
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa

Trending Videos

Breaking: BJP attacks Rajasthan government on Bhilwara rape case, Gehlot has no right to remain in power
play icon1:2
Breaking: BJP attacks Rajasthan government on Bhilwara rape case, Gehlot has no right to remain in power
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
play icon0:54
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
gyanvapi survey verdict,gyanvapi masjid case update,allahabad high court verdict on gyanvapi,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi survey,Gyanvapi Mosque complex,gyanvapi mosque survey,gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi case,gyanvapi mosque asi survey,gyanvapi masjid,varanasi gyanvapi masjid survey,gyanvapi news,varanasi gyanvapi case,gyanvapi,asi survey,Varanasi District Court,Allahabad High Court,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi hearing,Zeenews,