Hackers demand $1 million worth of cryptocurrency after hacking data from UP educational institutions

A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutesof KN Modi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh. Hackers demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

