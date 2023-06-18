NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Had Subhash Chandra Bose been there, partition would not have happened' - statement of NSA Ajit Doval

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
The country's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that if Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was present at the time of partition, India would not have been partitioned.

All Videos

Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression
play icon0:39
Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
play icon0:55
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
play icon0:50
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
play icon0:51
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
play icon7:56
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal

Trending Videos

Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression
play icon0:39
Owaisi's tweet on Junagadh ruckus, told police action as oppression
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
play icon0:55
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
play icon0:50
Earthquake tremors in Leh, magnitude 4.1 measured on Richter scale
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
play icon0:51
Amit Shah rally in Punjab and Haryana
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
play icon7:56
Bengal Violence: The 'game' of murder and uproar in Bengal
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,Subhash Chandra Bose,Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,NSA Ajit Doval,ajit doval on netaji subhas chandra bose,nsa ajit doval on netaji,Ajit Doval,Subhas Chandra Bose,ajit doval subhash chandra bose,netaji subhash chandra bose documentary,netaji subhas chandra bose army,Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport,ajit doval on partition,