Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF

|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Halal Certification Row: The investigation of Halal certification case has been handed over to STF. STF has also expressed suspicion of terror funding in this entire matter. STF team will also go to Chennai, Delhi-Mumbai to check Halal certification. STF will also examine the management and accounts in its investigation.
