Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Dhami's action started on Haldwani violence. The administration and local people came face to face over the demolition of illegal tomb and mosque inside Haldwani city of Uttarakhand. Curfew has been imposed in Haldwani. 100 policemen have been injured in this incident

