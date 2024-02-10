trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720056
Haldwani Violence update: Police arrested 9 accused in Haldwani violence case

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Haldwani Violence update: After the violence in Haldwani, the police has started searching for all the accused. Footage of those committing violence is being collected, the entire area has been divided into 5 zones. 7 magistrates have been deployed, police have arrested a total of 9 people.

