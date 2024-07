videoDetails

Hamas’s chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Tehran: Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, has been killed. Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran's capital Tehran. It is being said that he was murdered along with his bodyguard in a house. It is not yet clear who is behind the murder.