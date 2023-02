videoDetails

Hanuma Vihari plays with a fractured hand in Ranji Match, netizens laud his dedication for the team

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari displayed an example of incredible commitment towards his side as he came out to bat despite a fractured wrist during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh on 1st February. The captain broke his wrist while batting on day 1 of match but on the next day he returned on the field and batted left-handed to put up another example of grit.