Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What did Zafar Islam say on Sanjay Nirupam?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The maximum twist in the 2024 elections is in Maharashtra only. Because in the elections, BJP and Congress have one each, but Shiv Sena is 2, and NCP is also 2.

All Videos

Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
Play Icon39:11
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
Play Icon33:36
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
Play Icon09:01
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
Play Icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
Play Icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'

Trending Videos

Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
play icon39:11
Gourav Vallabh quits Congress
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
play icon33:36
GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win by 3 wickets
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
play icon9:1
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
play icon13:56
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
play icon16:40
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'