Harda DM's first statement on MP blast

|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Many people have died so far in the blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation after the high level meeting. At the same time, now the statement of DM of Harda has also come out on this incident. Watch what he said about the blast?

