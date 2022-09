Harjot Kaur gets notice from NCW, seeks reply in 7 days

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Shameful statement of a woman IAS officer in Bihar is going viral. During a program a student asked the officer why the government does not provide free sanitary pads. Everyone was shocked to hear the answer given by the IAS officer in response to this question. Let us tell you, now NCW has asked Harjot to reply in 7 days in this matter.