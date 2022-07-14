NewsVideos

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the Indian women’s team which will take part in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, spanning from July 28-August 8. This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. India is placed in Group A along with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa are placed in Group B.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
