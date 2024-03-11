NewsVideos
Haryana Car Accident: Six People Died, Six Injured In Rewari Last Night

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Haryana Breaking News: Tragedy struck in Rewari, Haryana, last night, as six people lost their lives, and six others were injured in a road accident. The fatal incident unfolded when occupants were changing a car's tires and were struck by another vehicle from behind.

