Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Instagram user Satpal Yadav shares a mesmerizing video featuring a groom's entrance in a car adorned with a delightful twist: it's overflowing with packets of potato chips. As the groom makes his grand arrival, the car becomes a captivating sight, brimming with colorful chip packets that add a whimsical touch to the traditional wedding scene. The video captures the joy and astonishment of onlookers, sparking excitement and admiration across social media platforms.

All Videos

Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
Play Icon00:45
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer
Play Icon04:29
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer
Viral Video: Lost-Minded Coffee Making Strikes A Chord, Relatable With Over 5O Million Plays
Play Icon00:34
Viral Video: Lost-Minded Coffee Making Strikes A Chord, Relatable With Over 5O Million Plays
Taapsee Pannu Marries Boyfriend Mathias Boe, Wedding Goes Viral
Play Icon00:45
Taapsee Pannu Marries Boyfriend Mathias Boe, Wedding Goes Viral
Viral Video: London Street Performer's 'Chor' Rendition Grabs First Attention
Play Icon00:38
Viral Video: London Street Performer's 'Chor' Rendition Grabs First Attention

Trending Videos

Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
play icon0:45
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer
play icon4:29
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer
Viral Video: Lost-Minded Coffee Making Strikes A Chord, Relatable With Over 5O Million Plays
play icon0:34
Viral Video: Lost-Minded Coffee Making Strikes A Chord, Relatable With Over 5O Million Plays
Taapsee Pannu Marries Boyfriend Mathias Boe, Wedding Goes Viral
play icon0:45
Taapsee Pannu Marries Boyfriend Mathias Boe, Wedding Goes Viral
Viral Video: London Street Performer's 'Chor' Rendition Grabs First Attention
play icon0:38
Viral Video: London Street Performer's 'Chor' Rendition Grabs First Attention