trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644458
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana government's action after Nuh violence, transferred SP Varun Singla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Taking action after the Nuh violence, the Haryana government has transferred Varun Singla, the SP of Nuh. Along with this, a new SP has also been appointed.

All Videos

Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
play icon9:18
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
play icon4:41
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
play icon1:2
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
play icon0:47
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
play icon3:32
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj

Trending Videos

Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
play icon9:18
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
play icon4:41
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
play icon1:2
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
play icon0:47
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
play icon3:32
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
panipat violence,panipat stone pelting,panipat pattarbazi,Nuh Violence update Breaking,up namaz alert,juma ki namaz,Haryana violence,haryana violence news,nuh hinsa,Breaking News,Zee News,Nuh Violence,nuh violence news,nuh violence update,nuh violence reason,haryana violence nuh,communal violence in nuh,nuh violence haryana,haryana violence news,nuh violence updates,violence,nuh harayan violence,nuh violence mewat,nuh haryana,mewat violence news,