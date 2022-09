Haryana: Martyred CRPF jawan Noor Hussain’s last rites conducted in Yamunanagar

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Central Reserve Police Force jawan Noor Hussain was martyred in a Naxal attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh where he was posted. His last rites were performed on September 20 in Yamunanagar, Haryana, his hometown. Mourners gathered in huge number to pay their respects to him. They even took out a ‘Tiranga’ yatra in his honour.