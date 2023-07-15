trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635947
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Floods

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Delhi government and Haryana government have come face to face regarding the floods in Delhi. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has responded on Saturday after the Delhi government's allegation. watch full video
Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
play icon13:35
 Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
Modi Photo on Burj Khalifa
play icon2:41
Modi Photo on Burj Khalifa
PM Modi UAE Visit Updates: Grand welcome of PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport, signing of many big agreements
play icon1:28
PM Modi UAE Visit Updates: Grand welcome of PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport, signing of many big agreements
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
play icon6:12
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
play icon0:38
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
