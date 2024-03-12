NewsVideos
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: Nayab Saini to be new Haryana chief minister

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Haryana New CM Nayab Singh Oath Ceremony: The name of the new Chief Minister of Haryana has been finalized. According to sources, Naib Singh Saini will be the new CM of Haryana. Decision taken in the legislative party meeting.

