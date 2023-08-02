trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643751
Haryana Nuh Violence Update: Audio went viral, complete preparation to burn the temple!

Aug 02, 2023
Haryana Nuh Violence Update: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that six people, including two home guards, have died and many are injured in communal violence in the state. In these cases, 116 people have been arrested. The Chief Minister informed that the injured have been admitted to various hospitals including Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram. 116 people have been arrested in the incidents of violence, while other accused are being searched.

