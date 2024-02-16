trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721801
Haryana Police releases video of Ambala Stone Pelting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Haryana Police has released pictures of those who pelted stones at the police at Shambhu border and appealed for their identification. The video is of 13th and 14th February when the farmers tried to march to Delhi. During that time tear gas shells were being fired by the police on one side. On the other side, youth can be seen throwing stones at the force.

