NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Political Crisis: Khattar, ministers resign and BJP-JJP head for a split

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Haryana Political Crisis: Haryana CM Manohar Lal has resigned from his post. This decision was taken in the meeting of the legislative party. Apart from Manohar Lal, the entire cabinet has also resigned. Meanwhile, news is coming that there are signs of disunity in JJP.

All Videos

‘Main Modi ko Ram ka avtar maanta hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing Post CAA Notification
Play Icon01:24
‘Main Modi ko Ram ka avtar maanta hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing Post CAA Notification
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
Play Icon00:19
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
Khattar will take oath as CM again after resigning
Play Icon02:06
Khattar will take oath as CM again after resigning
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
Play Icon01:06
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'

Trending Videos

‘Main Modi ko Ram ka avtar maanta hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing Post CAA Notification
play icon1:24
‘Main Modi ko Ram ka avtar maanta hoon’ - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Assures Housing Post CAA Notification
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
play icon0:19
JJP Leader Ajay Singh Chautala Visits Dushyant Chautala's Farmhouse In Delhi's Asola
Khattar will take oath as CM again after resigning
play icon2:6
Khattar will take oath as CM again after resigning
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
play icon1:6
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'