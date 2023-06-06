NewsVideos
videoDetails

'He Deserves Every Bit Of It': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Manish Sisodia

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after he was denied interim bail in a money laundering case and said that he 'deserves every bit of it'. He also alleged that Sisodia has only 'extorted money' through the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

