“He is a miracle…” Greek Musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis after meeting PM Modi in Athens

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Athens, Greek researcher and musician, Konstantinos Kalaitzis on August 25, called him a miracle. He also said that it would be a blessing for any country to have a leader like Narendra Modi.
