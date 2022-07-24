NewsVideos

Headline: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Championships |Neeraj Chopra Silver medal

Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra did a great job in the final of the World Athletics Championships. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj had a very poor start, but later he improved his performance and captured the medal.

All Videos

https://youtu.be/HFL0M-48IQ0
https://youtu.be/HFL0M-48IQ0
Namaz Viral Video : Namaz at the gate of CDO's official residence | Gorakhpur
2:9
Namaz Viral Video : Namaz at the gate of CDO's official residence | Gorakhpur
CM Kejriwal's press conference, made a big announcement
5:11
CM Kejriwal's press conference, made a big announcement
West Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita's medical examination done in Kolkata
5:43
West Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita's medical examination done in Kolkata
Breaking News: Monkeypox reaches Delhi, 31 year old man infected
3:13
Breaking News: Monkeypox reaches Delhi, 31 year old man infected

Trending Videos

https://youtu.be/HFL0M-48IQ0
2:9
Namaz Viral Video : Namaz at the gate of CDO's official residence | Gorakhpur
5:11
CM Kejriwal's press conference, made a big announcement
5:43
West Bengal SSC Scam: Arpita's medical examination done in Kolkata
3:13
Breaking News: Monkeypox reaches Delhi, 31 year old man infected
Neeraj Chopra,neeraj chopra javelin throw,Neeraj Chopra final,neeraj chopra world championship 2022,neeraj chopra world athletics,Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships,neeraj chopra world athletics championship,Neeraj Chopra World Championship,neeraj chopra tokyo olympics,neeraj chopra 2022,neeraj chopra world athletics championships 2022,Neeraj Chopra Live,live neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra news,neeraj chopra status,neeraj chopra record,Silver Medal,