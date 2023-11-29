trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693325
Health of 40 railway passengers deteriorated, treatment continues in hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
40 passengers of Bharat Gaurav Yatra train got food poisoning, all 40 passengers were admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune. The condition of all 40 passengers is stable. A shocking incident happened in the Bharat Gaurav train coming from Chennai to Pune.
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon6:20
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th November | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
Play Icon6:8
People of this zodiac sign should be cautious
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Play Icon3:42
PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News
Play Icon1:23
Uttarakhand Rescue: 17 दिन बाद बाहर की दुनिया देख भावुक हुआ Worker, CM ने लगाया गले | Breaking News
Massive fire in Surat's chemical factory
Play Icon0:57
Massive fire in Surat's chemical factory

