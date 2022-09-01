NewsVideos

‘Heart-warming gesture’: Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli’s reaction on his blistering knock

After securing a spot in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, star of the match Suryakumar Yadav said that he is ready to bat anywhere and added that it was a heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli as the former India captain bowed to Suryakumar after the innings came to an end.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
After securing a spot in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, star of the match Suryakumar Yadav said that he is ready to bat anywhere and added that it was a heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli as the former India captain bowed to Suryakumar after the innings came to an end.

All Videos

Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi
Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree
Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree

Trending Videos

Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Surat zoo, will put on display from today
MP: Indian Army Engineers complete construction of bailey bridge in 6 days
HP CM Jairam Thakur thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state
Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi
Odisha: People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi by worshipping tree