Heavy deployment of police force over Friday prayers after Ram Navami violence in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were witnessed in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda and Sasaram on the occasion of Ram Navami. In view of this, an alert has been issued regarding Friday prayers in Bihar. Heavy police force has been deployed in Sasaram area. Know in detail in this report what are some arrangements.