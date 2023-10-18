trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676757
Heavy destruction in Gaza due to Aistrikes by Israel,

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
Gaza News: The people of Gaza are living in very difficult conditions, living in fear of Israeli ground attack. Before the Israeli attack, civilians are struggling to find food, water and safe place.
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
play icon3:38
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
play icon6:48
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict
play icon34:21
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict
The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
play icon52:10
The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
play icon29:17
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?

