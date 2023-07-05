trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631000
Heavy devastation due to flood from Kashmir to Karnataka

Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Monsoon 2023: This year the monsoon is raining like a weed. While on the one hand due to heavy rains, inundation is being seen in the plains, on the other hand heavy landslides are taking place in the mountains due to the rains. In this report, see how the situation has arisen across the country due to heavy rains.
