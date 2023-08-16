trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649695
Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Floods 2023: Many rivers of the country are in spate. In which Beas and Yamuna are being mentioned the most. Water and strong winds have created a huge threat to life and property in the hilly states. In Himachal Pradesh (Himachal Pradesh), it is as if part 2 of natural disaster is going on. Where the incessant rains for the last few days are causing huge destruction. Talking about some of the most sensitive areas of the state, there has been severe devastation in the densely populated Kullu and Manali near the Beas river.

