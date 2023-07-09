NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy police deployed in Midnapur after violence in Bengal

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Bengal Violence: After the violence during the Panchayat elections on Saturday, there is still an atmosphere of violence. During this, there is tension in many districts. Heavy police force is deployed in Midnapore.

All Videos

Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
16:55
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
1:46
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
4:0
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
8:21
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
1:32
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US

Trending Videos

16:55
Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates
1:46
Apple Pulls These Loan Apps From App Store In India. Here's Why
4:0
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
8:21
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
1:32
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
Bengal violence,West Bengal Violence,West Bengal,West Bengal panchayat election,Violence in Bengal,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,West Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal news,panchayat election in west bengal,west bengal violence today,bengal panchayat violence,bengal poll violence,violence in West Bengal,Bengal panchayat polls,west bengal panchayet election 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023,clashes in bengal,bengal violence news,Bengal news,