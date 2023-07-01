trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629208
Heavy Rain Alert: Destruction due to rain in Gujarat!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Floods and rains are wreaking havoc across the country. From Gujarat to Maharashtra, people are suffering due to rain and floods. Villages and villages were submerged due to the floods. Flood alert has been issued in many states of the country.
