trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629459
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rain alert issued in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
The situation has worsened due to flood rains in Gujarat, Junagadh and Kutch are receiving heavy rains. The same Kutch railway station has been submerged in water. It is raining heavily in Gandhidham.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
play icon5:57
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
play icon5:10
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
play icon5:57
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
play icon5:10
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
bihar teacher protest patna,bihar teacher protest,Bihar,bihar protest news,teacher candidates protest,Lathicharge,bihar student protest,ctet teachers protest,Teachers protest,patna teachers protest,lathicharge on teachers in bihar,bihar students protest,Bihar news,bihar teacher protest news,bihar teachers protest,Bihar protests,bihar teacher bahali,Bihar protest,bihar protest news live,bihar police lathicharge on teachers,tet teacher protest today,