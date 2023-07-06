trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631653
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy Rain Alert: Rain wreaked havoc

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Heavy Rain Alert: At present, there is an alert of rain in many states of the country. Even today, it is cloudy in many parts including Delhi. We also got to see many pictures of the torture of rain. Somewhere the truck drowned and somewhere people's lives got stuck in the flow of the river.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
play icon3:23
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
play icon10:46
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
play icon1:28
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as large portion of road caves in at Chunabhatti
play icon5:26
Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as large portion of road caves in at Chunabhatti
Big decision in Congress meeting, Rajasthan elections will be fought under Gehlot's leadership!
play icon0:40
Big decision in Congress meeting, Rajasthan elections will be fought under Gehlot's leadership!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
play icon3:23
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
play icon10:46
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
play icon1:28
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as large portion of road caves in at Chunabhatti
play icon5:26
Mumbai: Several vehicles trapped as large portion of road caves in at Chunabhatti
Big decision in Congress meeting, Rajasthan elections will be fought under Gehlot's leadership!
play icon0:40
Big decision in Congress meeting, Rajasthan elections will be fought under Gehlot's leadership!
weather update today,Rain alert,Rain In Delhi,today news hindi,Delhi weather today,India Today,india today news,delhi rain news,heavy rain alert today,Monsoon in India,india today live,today news,today rain report,today rain information,weather today,india weather update,rain report today,heavy rain alert,Delhi rain alert,Rain in India,India weather,today weather,india heavy rain alert,today rain today rain,delhi rain today,live rain,