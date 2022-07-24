NewsVideos

Heavy Rain And Flood: Meteorological department issued alert in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

From the mountains to the plains, the weather remains intact. Flood havoc in many states and heavy rains in many have increased the problems of the people. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 01:22 PM IST
