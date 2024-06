videoDetails

Heavy Rain in Delhi creates chaos

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Delhi Rain Update: And now look at the condition of Delhi government minister Atishi's house. The rainwater that fell this morning reached inside Atishi's government bungalow. The road is not visible at all. Delhi is in a bad condition due to heavy rain. In Rohini area, the road caved in near Sector 18 metro station and a pit so big was formed that a car fell into it. You can see the pictures.