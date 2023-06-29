NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy Rain In Delhi -NCR: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-Noida, roads filled with water!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Delhi-NCR Rain: It is raining heavily in Delhi-NCR since morning. Due to continuous heavy rains, there has been water-logging in many areas and people are facing a lot of problems. In this report, know in which areas of Delhi it is raining.

All Videos

Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
play icon1:9
Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
play icon9:27
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
PM Modi holds important meeting at his residence, discusses many important issues including UCC
play icon4:43
PM Modi holds important meeting at his residence, discusses many important issues including UCC
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
play icon3:20
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area

Trending Videos

Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
play icon1:9
Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
play icon9:27
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
PM Modi holds important meeting at his residence, discusses many important issues including UCC
play icon4:43
PM Modi holds important meeting at his residence, discusses many important issues including UCC
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
play icon3:20
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
Delhi NCR rain,delhi ncr rain news,delhi ncr rain today,delhi ncr rain news today,Rain In Delhi,rain in delhi today,rain in delhi ncr today,rain in delhi today live,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,heavy rain in delhi ncr,weather update today,Weather Update,weather forecast for today,weather forecast,imd alert,imd alert today,imd alert for rain,monsoon 2023,Zee News,Delhi Weather Update,Delhi weather news,Delhi Weather,