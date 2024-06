videoDetails

Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded, Traffic Crawls

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Heavy Rain In Delhi: The situation seems to be worsening due to heavy rain in Delhi-NCR. At some places there is waterlogging and at some places road accidents are also taking place due to heavy rains. Along with this, people going to office are also facing a lot of difficulties due to rain.