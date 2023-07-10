trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633252
Heavy rain in Himachal worsens situation, building collapses in Kalga village

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Himachal Heavy Rain: Due to the monsoon, the situation is continuously deteriorating in Himachal. Buildings have collapsed in Kalga village of Shimla due to heavy rains. So on the other hand, after the heavy rains in Punjab, water has filled up. See current situation.
himachal heavy rain,himachal heavy rain news,heavy rain 2023,heavy rain 2023 news,heavy rain alert today,heavy rain update news,weather update today,weather news,weather update today live,Himachal weather,himachal weather news live today,himachal weather news today,himachal weather update,himachal weather report,Rainfall,rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,flood 2023,flood news today,flood in punjab today,Flood news,flood in himachal pradesh 2023,Zee News,