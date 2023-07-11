NewsVideos
Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood Fear In Delhi, People Evacuated After Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna River in the National Capital breached the danger mark. At 7 pm, the water level recorded in Yamuna River was 205.64 meters. The locals shifted from the Yamuna River Bank to the roadside and set up their tents on footpaths.

