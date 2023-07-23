trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639541
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Deshhit: The rain in Junagadh has broken the record of 40 years. For the first time after 1983, so much rain has been recorded here. Rescue operations are being conducted in different areas of the city.
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
play icon3:10
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
play icon48:5
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
Deshhit: Pakistan's Seema Haider is just a pawn... Sachin is the mastermind!
play icon15:25
Deshhit: Pakistan's Seema Haider is just a pawn... Sachin is the mastermind!
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon0:59
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini
